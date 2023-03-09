Open in App
Black women discuss the journey of being married and managing mental health

3 days ago

The Mental Space host Sean Garvey and his panel of happily married wives discussed how they manage their mental health in marriage.

Panelists Jaye Hunnie and Mo Davis are two successful female businesswomen happily married with children. Hunnie and Davis share their testimonial stories on what it takes to sustain a successful marital life spiritually, emotionally, and mentally stable.

They also give their thoughts on the narrative of single women refusing to get married and how mental illness plays a role in the issue.

DJ Rollem (co-host of The Beat Break Morning Show podcast) weighs in on the conversation and gives his assessment from a married man's perspective.

