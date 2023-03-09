Ashland won't be satisfied with 'just being there' at state bowling championships

ASHLAND — The octet that comprises the Ashland High School boys bowling team plan on giving it their very best on Saturday as they prepare for the 2023 Division I Bowling State Tournament at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl.

Four seniors in Aiden Brown, Parker Grissinger, Brayden Long, and Garren Ward, along with freshmen Landon Dreibelbis, Mikey McKinney, Max Oeken, and Luke Rhine, make up the Arrows state-bound squad, along with head coach Jim Brown and assistant coach Chris Rhine.

"Saturday's going to be a big day, and we're actually teamed up with Hillsboro in the first game and Beavercreek in the second game, who are two really good teams," coach Brown offered. "Hillsboro is the No. 1 seed in the area and Beavercreek is No. 2. We haven't bowled them yet but we did beat all of them in the districts which was awesome."

Ashland tallied a cumulative score of 4368 pins to win the Division I Northwest District Tournament at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton to punch their ticket to the state.

Of the 16 teams that qualified for the state in Division I, Ashland led the way in scoring, followed by Hillsboro (4,357). Beavercreek (4,330), and Macedonia Nordonia (4,320).

"It's all about getting prepared now and being able to practice on the pattern to get an idea of how to play the lanes and shoot spares," Brown said. "I think this team has a really good shot at it this year. We have some solid bowlers, and this is the deepest our team has ever been, talent-wise."

This is Aiden Brown's third trip to the state.

"You always get a little bit shaky when you throw your first shot at state, and you can never really know what's going to happen, just hold yourself accountable for the shots you make and also boost yourself back up along with your team," Brown said. "I feel like going into this everyone's going to be a little nervous, and we may start off a little shaky but I hope we can all pull each other back together and have a good first game.

"And making our spares will be very important, especially when you get to match play and the bigger games. If everyone can fill their frames, not worry about striking, and really just focus on their spares, we'll be fine."

Grissinger, also on his third trip to the state, says the thought process is to head to Columbus and try to score as many pins as they can.

"We know we may not be striking that much but you've just got to spare up," he noted. "We have to be in the top eight to make the qualifying rounds so every pin counts, so we've got to make our spares to make it.

"And it was fun when we got second three years ago, it was just a crazy feeling, but we ended up short," Grissinger added. "We've got eight guys who would start on any other team in the state so we're pretty excited, and we've just got to bowl our game, and we'll have a good chance to win it."

Ward is making his second trip to Columbus and says he's excited to hit the lanes this weekend.

"I think we have a really good chance to win it, and we just need to stick with it," Ward said. "I've been there before and it's just another day at the office.

"And sometimes when you're nervous, you bowl up to that, and I'm hoping that's what happens with our team," Ward added. "Me personally, I'm going to be really excited. We've got one of the deepest teams in Ohio, and I think the guys have settled down more, knowing that if they struggle, they have teammates backing them up."

This will also be Long's second trip to Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl.

"Personally, I think it's about the same as some of the other bigger tournaments we've gone to at some of the bigger houses in Columbus, but I think it should be fun," Long said. "We have to make sure we get every pin we can, even if it's a split, we definitely have got to make sure we get a big count.

Long says the team has also enjoyed the support given to them throughout the season by family members, friends, and the Ashland High School girls varsity bowling team who just missed out on making the state tournament this season.

"It's pretty nice having all of that support from everybody around us, we enjoy it a lot at the matches seeing everybody we know, and it's a good time," Long lauded. "And I can't believe the girls didn't make it, I was shocked but I'm sure they'll be rooting for us."

The Ashland girls bowling team finished second to Wapakoneta at the district tournament in Port Clinton by 42 pins with only one team qualifying for the state, as opposed to two on the boys' side.

By the way, Ashland junior Jada Baker's 531 series at the district was good for sixth overall, and Lady A's sophomore Amelia Brown's 530 series was good for seventh overall.