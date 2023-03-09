Open in App
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman under ‘Temporary Restraining Order’ to not practice midwifery without a license

By Angel Oliva,

3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) reports that a Travis County Judge has signed a Temporary Restraining Order prohibiting an Amarillo woman from practicing midwifery without a license.

According to a news release from the TDLR, Leah Hernandez is prohibited under the restraining order from practicing midwifery without a license and from representing herself as a licensed midwife to the public.

The TDLR cited court documents, saying that Hernandez “practiced midwifery negligently and without a license in the Amarillo area…”

The TDLR said that the restraining order is not a determination of guilt and will remain in place until a hearing scheduled for March 21 in the 345th District Court of Travis County.

It is illegal for anyone to practice midwifery without being licensed as a midwife, certified nurse-midwife, or physician stated the department.

