Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

House GOP votes to overturn Biden rule on water protections

By MATTHEW DALY and MICHAEL PHILLIS, Associated Press,

3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday voted to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, advancing long-held...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jean-Pierre Laughs Out Loud At Reporter Who Notes Biden Schedule And Asks ‘What’s He Up To?’
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Dog abandoned outside the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
Menands, NY2 days ago
Cat gets tossed into a dumpster at a Stewart’s
Glens Falls, NY2 days ago
Mexico's Meneses Celebrates Home Run vs. USA With Massive Bat Flip
Phoenix, AZ9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy