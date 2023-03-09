El Paso man sentenced to 10 years of probation in 2021 fatal drunk-driving case

A man was sentenced to a decade of probation in connection with a 2021 drunken-driving wreck in which his passenger was killed after he crashed into a fire hydrant and rock wall in East El Paso.

Juan Pablo Escorza pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years of probation on one count each of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter, according to court records. The sentences will be served concurrently.

"This case involved a tragic accident, and these cases are never easy to prosecute or to defend," Escorza's lawyer Sergio Saldivar said. "There are never any winners in these types of cases because, sadly, a life was lost on one side, but there are still severe consequences to the other side."

Escorza, who was 42 years old at the time, was driving a 2008 Subaru Forester about 1:45 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021, in the 11200 block of Vista Del Sol Drive with 32-year-old Jazmin Marin Reyes in the front passenger seat when he lost control of the vehicle, according to a complaint affidavit.

He then left the roadway and crashed into a fire hydrant and rock walk in the 1500 block of Charles Owens Drive, an affidavit states.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office. Escorza was taken to Del Sol Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

Officers observed that Escorza had alcohol on his breath, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. El Paso Fire Department emergency responders also reported they smelled alcohol coming from Escorza’s breath, the affidavit states.

A blood sample to test Escorza’s blood alcohol level was taken at the hospital. The affidavit does not state what the results of the test were.

According to the affidavit, an investigation revealed Reyes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The investigation also found no skid marks were left by the vehicle prior to the crash. No witnesses to the crash were located.

Escorza told officers he met Reyes at a pool hall earlier that night and claimed he only had two beers prior to the accident, the affidavit states.

Escorza was arrested Oct. 1, 2021, after he was released from the hospital.

