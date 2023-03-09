North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week caps storybook season with state gold

Michael Dellagatta sat in his Atlantic City hotel room last week and looked over at two gold singlets – hung with a light shining on them.

They were stowed there by his roommate and practice partner, Jim Mullen, during their last dance as wrestlers for St. Joseph.

Dellagatta was getting ready for his quarterfinal match when he started to daydream about slipping it on for a championship bout at Boardwalk Hall.

"I'm like, we're going to be wearing those on Saturday night," Dellagatta said. "We're winning in those."

The light shined brightly on Mullen all week long as he chased down his third state title. But behind the scenes, Mullen insisted that his close friend should be recognized just as much – if not more.

While Mullen was the top heavyweight from the time he entered high school, Dellagatta had to scratch and claw before reaching the pinnacle as a senior.

Dellagatta finally got there on Saturday, beating St. Peter's Prep's Anthony Harris, 6-3, in the state final at 190 pounds. It was his fourth trip to the podium after placing fourth as a freshman and third in back-to-back years.

"Honestly, it's everything you think it's going to be," Dellagatta said. "When you get it done, it's like wow, you finally did it. It felt really good. I think it felt extra sweet because it took so long."

Wrestling is a longtime passion in his family and his ticket to college as a Cornell commit.

This year, it's been one gold medal after another.

Dellagatta won a state team title earlier this season and did it with his brother Rocco (175) in the lineup and his dad, Rick, as assistant coach. Michael praised his dad for shaping his mentality and said he doesn't feel pressure to live up to the three-time college All-American.

Sometimes, the brothers will put on an old film from the 80's and see how their games compare to the patriarch. Michael doesn't hesitate when asked whose style is more like dad.

"As funky as I am, there are some things that I just can't do," Dellagatta said. "My brother has crazy flexibility."

The conversation often turns back to wrestling in the Dellagattas' Old Tappan home. His place has turned into a bit of a team hangout with wrestlers stopping by between workouts. The tradition started back in Park Ridge when he lived a few minutes away from the school's Montvale campus.

"If it's late and we are still by the school, he will make me stay at his house since I live over an hour away," said Mullen, of Kearny. "He's always welcoming."

Mullen and Dellagatta have roomed together on the road since getting to high school and completed title runs about a half-hour apart on Saturday.

Soccer was actually the No. 1 sport for Dellagatta up until middle school, when his family moved from Texas. Since then, he's thrived on the mat with a perfectionist attitude and long wingspan. His mother’s family gets credit for the height (6-foot-2).

"He's a student of the sport," coach Tom Farinaro said. "When he's out there wrestling, he's always a few moves ahead of his opponent."

As much as wrestling is an individual sport, Dellagatta knows that a little chemistry can go a long way too. He thinks back to some of the weigh-ins this year, and the dichotomy between the Green Knights and their opponents.

While the other team would step on the scale looking "jacked and so serious", Dellagatta and Co. would be cracking jokes in the hallway and having a good time.

Dellagatta sees that bond as one of the X-factors that pushed St. Joseph to its first state title in 25 years.

"We know that no matter what happens, we're wrestling for each other," Dellagatta said. "This team was so special to me with the way we all get along and the way we all treat each other. There was nothing I would change."

Michael Dellagatta

Sport: Wrestling

School: St. Joseph

Class: Senior. Age: 18

Accomplishment: Dellagatta won his first state title and fourth medal by downing Anthony Harris (St. Peter's Prep), 6-3, in Saturday's title match at 190 pounds.

