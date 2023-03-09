Illinois senators create bill to protect kid influencers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Central Illinois teenager Shreya Nallamothu said she’s seen kids younger than her create monetized content on social media.

“I have seen how kids that are too young to understand the gravity of what they are doing, being forced to be featured on blogs and generating income that they won’t have access to,” Nallamothu said. “As these children grow up, they will realize that all of the income that they have been working for is no longer there.”

The 15-year-old from Normal reached out to Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) and Senator Linda Holmes (D-Aurora) to create legislation protecting Illinois children from being exploited by their parents.

“There’s nothing on the books to protect these child influencers,” Holmes said.

They want to require parents to create trust accounts if 30 percent of the content posted in a 30-day period is monetized. The bill does not discriminate on how vloggers earn their money, from sponsored posts to payment for views on social media itself.

The accounts would be similar to Coogan accounts for child actors. In Illinois, at least 15% of the gross earnings of a child performer needs be deposited into the account.

Another aspect is the ability for the child to request the social media platform to delete all their content once they turn 18.

“A lot of kids are quite frankly, videoed, and it’s really funny,” Koehler said. “But when they’re, you know, 20 years older, then they don’t think it’s so funny.”

Illinois would be the first state to file legislation protecting child influencers.

The bill passed committee with bipartisan support and awaits being heard on the Senate floor.

The senators are working with the Attorney General’s Office to figure out punishments if parents do not follow a potential new law.

