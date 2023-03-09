Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
WKRG

House GOP votes to overturn Biden rule on water protections

By MATTHEW DALY and MICHAEL PHILLIS, Associated Press,

3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday voted to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, advancing long-held...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Manchin puts GOP on brink of major win over Democrats by opposing DC crime law
Washington, DC13 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC5 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Senate overwhelmingly votes to overturn DC crime bill after Biden drops opposition
Washington, DC4 days ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Treated For Concussion
Washington, DC3 days ago
WATCH LIVE: Senate holds vote on crime bill despite DC Council withdrawal
Washington, DC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy