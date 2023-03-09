Chloe Fineman mocks Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir in new campaign

Chloe Fineman seemingly mocked Prince Harry in her new ad campaign for Samsonite, which dropped on Wednesday.

“Oh hi, It’s me, Chloe Fineman. Oh, you know, just jetting off to Europe to walk red carpets, attend my book launch,” the comedian, 34, said in the ad , while holding up a book titled “Understudy” with her face on the cover.

“Also to appear in court for a thing that I can’t talk about. You know, just living my best life.”

The parody book bore a resemblance to the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir, “ Spare ,” which features an up-close portrait of the royal’s face front and center.

Chloe Fineman appeared to shade Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” in her new Samsonite campaign. Samsonite/YouTube

Some fans on social media speculated that the comedian’s mention of a court appearance could be a nod toward Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle – as the two will be deposed in the former actress’ estranged half-sister Samantha Markle’s defamation case .

As previously reported, Harry, 38, notoriously faced backlash after dragging his royal family members in his bombshell memoir.

Not only did he claim that his dad, King Charles III, referred to him as his “spare” son on the day he was born, but he also accused his brother, Prince William, of physically attacking him after getting into an argument over Markle, 41.

Her book in the ad looked similar to Harry’s memoir cover. AFP via Getty Images

She also seemed to reference how Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be deposed in a defamation suit. Getty Images

However, the Duke of Sussex wasn’t the only Harry that the “Saturday Night Live” star seemed to go after in the ad. She also appeared to poke fun at Harry Styles later on in the commercial.

While describing how the luggage can hold a large amount of clothing, she said there’s “Space to pack all the awards from London, Milan, and Newark, New Jersey, all celebrating my extraordinary work.”

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often,” she then said in a British accent, repeating verbatim the line that Styles, 29, said at the 2023 Grammys while accepting his Album of the Year award for “Harry’s House.”

Fineman also seemed to poke fun at Harry Styles’ 2023 Grammys acceptance speech. FilmMagic

Styles faced backlash for his comments, with many critics claiming that the majority of winners in the past were artists just like him – aka white males.

Netizens took to the comments section of the advertisement to point out how Fineman not-so-subtly went after both Prince Harry and Styles’ latest controversies.

“Looks like we’ve gotten into a few HARRY situations here 😂,” one person joked on Instagram.

Netizens flooded the comments section of the campaign to claim that she was going after Prince Harry and Harry Styles. Samsonite/YouTube

“Forget Spare, get me a copy of #Understudy!” a second sleuth wrote.

“Is that a @harrystyles reference I hear?” a third asked.

Reps for Fineman and Samsonite did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.