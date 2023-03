Colin’s Joy Project St. Patrick’s Day Swag Pop-Up at Deirfiur

Colin’s Joy Project will be selling their merchandise at @deirfiurhome on Saturday and Sunday from 11-2pm. Get parade ready with Colin’s Joy Project shamrock T’s, beanies, hats, tumblers, and koozies.

All proceeds support Colin’s Joy Project, which will, in turn, go right back into our community! So it’s a win/win!

Stop by!