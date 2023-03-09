Drew Brees shares his biggest concern about Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees knows what it's like to face doubters due to his size. Nevertheless, ahead of April's NFL Draft, Brees is in line with many others who have concerns over Bryce Young's more petite frame.

A guest on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, Brees said it wasn't necessarily Young's size that would give him pause if he were a general manager debating whether or not to draft the former Alabama star, but long-term health might.

"The only thing I'd be concerned about is durability," Brees said. "He's a little bit more slight in stature. Is that going to be an issue with just making your way through a 17-game season and some of the abuse your body takes?"

Brees pointed out that Young has one significant advantage in his favor when it comes to staying healthy: the ability to evade tacklers and perhaps ease the blows taken compared to a less agile quarterback.

"He can avoid," Brees said. "A lot of playing the quarterback position now is can you avoid, slide, move, buy yourself a little extra time to be able to make that play or get outside the pocket and make that play. That's kind of the evolution of the quarterback position that we're starting to see."

Young's ability on the field isn't in question, and as the NFL Draft approaches, he and others have begun to chip away at the naysayers' arguments over his size. After posting impressive measurables at the NFL Combine last weekend, Young's one-time head coach Nick Saban went to bat for his former quarterback, dismissing the idea that he won't make it through the NFL grind.

"I think history is the best indicator of what the future is going to bring," Saban said, via Charean Williams of NBC Sports. "Bryce is not ideal height that NFL folks would like to see for that particular position, quarterback. But I think Bryce has played extremely well. He has no history of being injury-prone."

Young's size is likely to be a topic of conversation even after he hears his name called at the NFL Draft. But, Young can establish the narrative by staying on the field once he turns pro.