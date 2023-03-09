Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
Yardbarker

Drew Brees shares his biggest concern about Bryce Young

By Mike Santa Barbara,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApXeX_0lDdai1q00
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees knows what it's like to face doubters due to his size. Nevertheless, ahead of April's NFL Draft, Brees is in line with many others who have concerns over Bryce Young's more petite frame.

A guest on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, Brees said it wasn't necessarily Young's size that would give him pause if he were a general manager debating whether or not to draft the former Alabama star, but long-term health might.

"The only thing I'd be concerned about is durability," Brees said. "He's a little bit more slight in stature. Is that going to be an issue with just making your way through a 17-game season and some of the abuse your body takes?"

Brees pointed out that Young has one significant advantage in his favor when it comes to staying healthy: the ability to evade tacklers and perhaps ease the blows taken compared to a less agile quarterback.

"He can avoid," Brees said. "A lot of playing the quarterback position now is can you avoid, slide, move, buy yourself a little extra time to be able to make that play or get outside the pocket and make that play. That's kind of the evolution of the quarterback position that we're starting to see."

Young's ability on the field isn't in question, and as the NFL Draft approaches, he and others have begun to chip away at the naysayers' arguments over his size. After posting impressive measurables at the NFL Combine last weekend, Young's one-time head coach Nick Saban went to bat for his former quarterback, dismissing the idea that he won't make it through the NFL grind.

"I think history is the best indicator of what the future is going to bring," Saban said, via Charean Williams of NBC Sports. "Bryce is not ideal height that NFL folks would like to see for that particular position, quarterback. But I think Bryce has played extremely well. He has no history of being injury-prone."

Young's size is likely to be a topic of conversation even after he hears his name called at the NFL Draft. But, Young can establish the narrative by staying on the field once he turns pro.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL16 days ago
Friday Night Notes: Alabama offers top-5 QB, Texas favored for 2 blue-chip DBs and more
Austin, TX2 days ago
NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Falcons Take After Big Blockbuster Trade?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Speedy Chiefs WR's post hints at reunion with Bears QB Justin Fields
Chicago, IL3 days ago
D.J. Moore reacts to blockbuster Bears-Panthers trade
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Ja Morant suspension: There is a chance Ja Morant doesn't play another regular-season game
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Should The Pittsburgh Steelers Bring in Their “Dream Signing" For 2023?
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Ravens get QB of the future in latest blockbuster trade scenario
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Eagles Reportedly Allow 5-Time Pro Bowler To Seek Trade
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
4 ideal Darius Slay trade scenarios from the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Bucs Reportedly Have Interest In 2 Veteran Quarterbacks
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
Julio Jones Sells Off Mazda Dealership, New Owners’ Lot Already Open
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago
Look: Panthers Assistant Josh McCown Raved About 1 Quarterback
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
ESPN details how Georgia football will replace its biggest loss of the offseason
Athens, GA2 days ago
Carolina Panthers reportedly divided between two QBs with No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Former Steelers' Cornerback Bryant McFadden Thinks A Motivated Odell Beckham Jr Would Easily Fit In Mike Tomlin's Locker Room
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
Steelers Could Use Little-Known Family Tie To Land Monster Combine Standout On Draft Day 2
Pittsburgh, PA15 hours ago
FSU's long-time recruitment of Georgia commit, five-star LB Jadon Perlotte is paying off
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
LSU offers No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy