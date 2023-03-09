North Las Vegas Police share new details about fatal officer-involved shooting

North Las Vegas police are sharing new details about the department's first officer-involved shooting of 2023.

This happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday morning near West La Madre Way and Allen Lane.

Investigators said officers pulled over 58-year-old Phillip Peinado due to his headlights not being on.

According to North Las Vegas police, Officer Fernando Herrera asked Peinado why it took so long for him to pull over and then noticed marks on his arm and a baggie that had a white, powdery substance inside. Police say Peinado told the officer he had been snorting it, then reached for a gun in the vehicle's glove box.

Officer Herrera fired eight shots, and fellow officer Mike Azcunaga fired 10 shots.

Peinado died at the scene.

North Las Vegas police said Peinado was previously arrested five times in California between 1983 to 1999 for multiple charges including burglary, theft, battery of a police officer, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officer Herrera has been with the department since 2016. Azcunaga was hired in 2021.

Both are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.