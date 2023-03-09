Open in App
Martin County, FL
Man On Work Visa Arrested After Luring Florida Middle School Girls Into His SUV

By Jake Grissom,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYSnh_0lDda40900 35-year old Marcos Rodas-Marcos (MCSO)

A Florida man is in jail less than two hours after four middle school girls reported that he lured them into his SUV with promises of cash and gifts.

Criminal Investigations Detectives with Martin County Sheriff’s Office acted swiftly to locate and arrest 35-year-old Marcos Rodas-Marcos, after the first victim came forward on Wednesday.

The child told detectives that Marcos approached her in his SUV as she was walking to school.

He convinced her to get inside the vehicle so he could drive her to her destination. Once inside, Marcos offered to give the victim cash, a new iPhone, and other expensive electronic equipment if she would just stay with him and talk.

The child became nervous and exited the vehicle. During the investigation, detectives learned that there were three other victims who, at different times, were also lured into the suspect’s vehicle and offered the same items. Those victims were also able to exit the SUV; however, they were initially afraid to report the incidents.

Martin County Sheriff’s Detectives are concerned that there could be more victims who may also be afraid to report incidents.

“We are urging parents in Indiantown to speak to your children and ask if they have had any encounters with Marcos Rodas-Marcos. You do not need to fear coming forward. Your identity and your privacy will be protected,” said MCSO.

Marcos Rodas-Marcos is in the United States on a work visa.

He is currently being held at the Martin County Jail charged with Interference of Child Custody, a felony, which falls within the kidnapping and false imprisonment statute.

He is being held without bond for fear that he will flee back to Guatemala before facing charges.

