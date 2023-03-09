Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CU Buffs put up a fight, but fall to UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

By Matt Wagner,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkkBx_0lDdZxU600

Colorado came into the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals fresh off an impressive 72-64 win over Washington on Wednesday .

On Thursday, the No. 9 seed Buffs faced the regular season champion UCLA Bruins, a team they had lost to twice coming in. That said, they played well against the No. 1 seed Bruins at times in both previous matchups, and an impressive first-half performance gave the Buffs a 38-37 advantage into halftime in Las Vegas.

In the first 20 minutes, it was a balanced effort offensively for Colorado, and Ethan Wright’s 10 points off the bench, including two threes, led the way. Fellow former Ivy League standout Jalen Gabbidon tacked on eight points to go along with two deep balls of his own.

In short, the Buffs’ offense was prolific in the first half with a 58% mark from the field and a 7-of-12 start from deep. Colorado allowed UCLA to shoot 50% from the field in its own right, a big reason why the Buffs only had a two-point lead at the break.

The second half was a ragged affair early, replete with turnover problems on both sides until UCLA started to seize momentum.

Following a David Singleton three with just under 11 minutes remaining that gave UCLA a 55-49 lead, it looked as if the top-seeded Bruins would cruise in the second half.

Big shots from Julian Hammond III and Tristan da Silva cut the Bruins’ lead to 59-58, and da Silva continued to produce late. A three from da Silva gave the Buffs a 61-60 lead with 5:30 left, setting up what could’ve been a great battle down the stretch. After that, however, a 7-0 run keyed by Amari Bailey gave UCLA a 67-61 lead with 4:01 left.

A combination of Colorado being unable to recapture its offense and a late Tad Boyle ejection finished off an 80-69 loss.

Da Silva’s 17 points led Colorado, followed by Hammond’s 14.

The loss ended Colorado’s Pac-12 Tournament run, and it remains to be seen whether the Buffs will receive a postseason tournament invite. They’ll find out on Sunday afternoon, and even though the NCAA Tournament looks far out of reach, the NIT and College Basketball Invitational remain possibilities for the Buffs.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Related

Colorado offers rising NFL Academy DE Emmanuel Okoye

Four-star DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell raves about Colorado

Cody Williams leads On3's latest top 150

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Learned a Huge Lesson Being Unable to Swing a Bat
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Late Courtney Ramey 3 lifts Arizona over UCLA for Pac-12 Tournament title
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Oregon loss to UCLA means Ducks won't displace USC in NCAA bracket
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4 teams with the hardest path to 2023 Men's Final Four (including Duke)
Houston, TX1 hour ago
North Carolina rejects NIT invite and ends season
Chapel Hill, NC13 hours ago
March Madness First Four can't-miss parlay: Bank on this 3-teamer
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Armando Bacot is brutally honest about North Carolina’s season
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
How the Razorbacks can reach the Final Four
Fayetteville, AR2 hours ago
Tennessee's basketball history as a No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
Knoxville, TN2 hours ago
Wisconsin basketball reaches out to a mid-major transfer
Madison, WI2 days ago
Latest bracketology roundup for the Hawkeyes ahead of Selection Sunday
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Final bracketology roundup for Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Tee Higgins' vague tweet has Bengals fans talking
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
March Madness: Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi odds, picks and predictions
College Station, TX52 minutes ago
Larry Bird praised Bill Walton's passing on his trade to the Boston Celtics
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy