Chiefs Awarded Three Compensatory Draft Picks by NFL

Kansas City picks up three picks in the 2023 NFL Draft but will have to send one of them away.

The start of the new league year is just around the corner, and teams finally have a clearer vision of exactly what assortment and order of 2023 NFL Draft picks will be at their disposal. Days before the legal tampering period and free agency arrive, a major piece of news was announced on Thursday. Compensatory selections were officially announced, with 37 choices being distributed to 16 different clubs:

For the Chiefs, they land picks in rounds three, six and seven. The third-rounder is pick No. 100 overall, followed by the sixth-round selection at 217 and the seventh-rounder at 250. This total falls one pick short of OverTheCap 's January projection , however, that had the trio of Byron Pringle, Jarran Reed and Mike Hughes netting respective picks in rounds six (twice) and seven. Nick Korte, a contributor to the site, tweeted shortly after the picks were awarded that Reed was "on the bubble" of allowing Kansas City to be awarded a sixth-round comp pick, but the NFL's formula ultimately decided that he'd net the club a pick one round later instead. Hughes didn't end up qualifying for a pick after all.

The 100th overall pick will not be with the Chiefs for long, though, as October's Kadarius Toney trade with the New York Giants saw general manager Brett Veach and company agree to send the third-round comp selection over once it became official. The Chiefs were awarded that pick because Ryan Poles — in a minority hire — joined the Chicago Bears as general manager. It's safe to say that Kansas City views the swap as worth it, however, as Toney played a crucial role in the franchise's Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last offseason, the Chiefs used their multitude of draft selections to pick rookies who stepped up in major ways over the course of the subsequent season. Now, with double-digit choices at their disposal and the draft being in Kansas City, the door is opened for a new rookie class to step in and help add depth to the highest-achieving roster in the NFL.