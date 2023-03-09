Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Awarded Three Compensatory Draft Picks by NFL

By Jordan Foote,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liI8R_0lDdXoiN00

Kansas City picks up three picks in the 2023 NFL Draft but will have to send one of them away.

The start of the new league year is just around the corner, and teams finally have a clearer vision of exactly what assortment and order of 2023 NFL Draft picks will be at their disposal. Days before the legal tampering period and free agency arrive, a major piece of news was announced on Thursday. Compensatory selections were officially announced, with 37 choices being distributed to 16 different clubs:

For the Chiefs, they land picks in rounds three, six and seven. The third-rounder is pick No. 100 overall, followed by the sixth-round selection at 217 and the seventh-rounder at 250. This total falls one pick short of OverTheCap 's January projection , however, that had the trio of Byron Pringle, Jarran Reed and Mike Hughes netting respective picks in rounds six (twice) and seven. Nick Korte, a contributor to the site, tweeted shortly after the picks were awarded that Reed was "on the bubble" of allowing Kansas City to be awarded a sixth-round comp pick, but the NFL's formula ultimately decided that he'd net the club a pick one round later instead. Hughes didn't end up qualifying for a pick after all.

The 100th overall pick will not be with the Chiefs for long, though, as October's Kadarius Toney trade with the New York Giants saw general manager Brett Veach and company agree to send the third-round comp selection over once it became official. The Chiefs were awarded that pick because Ryan Poles — in a minority hire — joined the Chicago Bears as general manager. It's safe to say that Kansas City views the swap as worth it, however, as Toney played a crucial role in the franchise's Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last offseason, the Chiefs used their multitude of draft selections to pick rookies who stepped up in major ways over the course of the subsequent season. Now, with double-digit choices at their disposal and the draft being in Kansas City, the door is opened for a new rookie class to step in and help add depth to the highest-achieving roster in the NFL.

Read More: Brett Veach and the Chiefs' Premium Position Puzzle

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Chris Jones’ 12-word response on potential move will fire up KC fans
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Mecole Hardman Explains Desire for Expanded Role in 2023
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dallas Cowboys Cut Candidates Before NFL Free Agency Led Ezekiel Elliott | Cowboys Rumors
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Super Bowl winning wide receiver teases joining Chicago Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Green Bay Packers will honor Aaron Rodgers trade request, want resolution soon
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Seahawks Winners in Blockbuster Trade Between Bears and Panthers
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jerry Jones Sunday
Arlington, TX21 hours ago
NFL rumors: Why Bears traded No. 1 pick before free agency revealed
Chicago, IL2 days ago
NFL Trade Grades: Bears get king’s ransom from Panthers for No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH24 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL16 days ago
Big 12 Tournament Ends Early for Kansas in 57-52 Loss to TCU
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Kansas fans react to major snub in NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS17 hours ago
Derek Carr reveals big reason he signed with New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Frank Reich Provides Telling Insight On Panthers Plan For No. 1 Pick
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
‘I’ve never seen that in my life’: Pros react to Michael Page’s gruesome leg-kick finish at Bellator 292
San Jose, CA2 days ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX27 days ago
Nine players the Bears may draft with the No. 9 pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
D.J. Moore reacts to trade to Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy