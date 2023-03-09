Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Food desert Griffin Heights set to receive new grocery store

By Kandace Blake,

3 days ago
The City of Tallahassee is investing $2 million into its Griffin Heights Neighborhood First Plan.

$550,000 within this funding is now going towards a new grocery store. The city still must determine whether they’d like to tear down the current building or renovate what’s already there.

The city is supposed to have another meeting two weeks from now.

Griffin Heights Community Association attended Wednesday’s City Commissioner meeting to discuss pressing issues within their area. The main one being food.

The Griffin Heights Neighborhood First Plan was adopted by the City Commission in 2021.

On Wednesday City Commissioners agreed to put $550,000 towards a grocery store in Griffin Heights. This is important because right now Griffin Heights’ closest food source is 10 to 15 minutes away, creating a food desert in that area.

Though residents worry who will receives the benefits.

“The most important concern of the community is who is going to be running the grocery store and who will benefit from it. We would like to see people who live within this community benefit from the grocery store that’s being talked about right now,” said Francois Louis, Griffin Heights Community Association Member.

As for now it has not been determined when the grocery store’s renovations will begin.

As for what’s next, community members say they would like to see some of the funds go towards housing renovations, safety, and more collaborations with city officials.

