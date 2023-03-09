Open in App
University Park, TX
The Associated Press

Kelly scores 21, UCF beats SMU 76-70 in AAC Tournament

3 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CJ Kelly had 21 points and UCF beat SMU 76-70 on Thursday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Kelly was 6 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Knights (18-13). Taylor Hendricks scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Ithiel Horton recorded 15 points and was 6 of 17 shooting (1 for 6 from distance).

Zhuric Phelps led the Mustangs (10-22) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, seven assists and three steals. Zach Nutall added 12 points and two steals for SMU. Samuell Williamson also put up 10 points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

