A woman who suffers from dementia disappeared from Pompano Beach last month. Now, Broward deputies are asking for your help finding her.

Dorothy Trunnell was last seen Feb. 14 near the 200 block of West Sample Road. The 69-year-old was wearing black pants and a red sweater when she vanished.

Trunnell, who has brown hair and blue eyes, stands at about 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs about 200 pounds, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office. She may refer to herself as “Suzanne.”

Anyone with information on Trunnell’s whereabouts should contact Broward Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO at 954-764-HELP (4357).