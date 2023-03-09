Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
GiantsCountry

Giants Awarded Two Comp Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

By Patricia Traina,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICfQx_0lDdUyTS00

New York now has 11 total draft picks for general manager Joe Schoen to use to upgrade the roster.

The New York Giants were awarded two compensatory picks in next month's draft based on a formula that takes into consideration the number of more or better compensatory free agents (“CFA”) lost than acquired in free agency the previous off-season, and which is based on a formula that takes into consideration salary, playing time and postseason honors.

The Giants will receive additional picks in the fifth and seventh rounds. The fifth-rounder will be pick No. 172, and the seventh-rounder will be pick No. 254. Those two picks now give the Giants 11 draft picks for general manager Joe Schoen's second draft with the Giants.

According to projections by Over the Cap , it looks as though the Giants might have gained the extra fifth-rounder thanks to tight end Evan Engram having the season he did with the Jaguars. (Initially, it looked as though the signing of guard Mark Glowinski might have canceled out the extra a fifth-rounder.)

The extra seventh-rounder appears to have come due to the Giants losing special teamer Keion Crossen.

Overall, the Giants have the two comp picks in addition to their initial seven picks. They also have extra picks in the third and sixth rounds, thanks to the Kadarius Toney trade with the Chiefs. The third-round pick from the Chiefs will be No. 100 overall.

Here is the full list of Giants draft picks, as announced by the league:

  • Round 1 No. 25
  • Round 2, No. 57
  • Round 3, No. 89
  • Round 3, No. 100 (from Chiefs, Special Cop Pick)
  • Round 4, No. 128
  • Round 5, No. 160
  • Round 5, No. 172 (Comp Pick)
  • Round 6, No. 209 (from Chiefs)
  • Round 7, No. 240 (via Ravens)
  • Round 7, No. 243
  • Round 7, No. 254 (Comp Pick)
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
New York Giants Free Agency: Who Stays, and Who Goes?
New York City, NY16 hours ago
The Philadelphia Phillies new Jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park is lit up and oh baby, it’s MASSIVE
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Sit Out Season
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Vikings releasing Adam Thielen; Top 5 landing spots for WR
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Bills' Ed Oliver Has Contract Message for Buffalo: 'I Don't Want to Talk!'
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Eagles clear up some cap space ahead of free agency
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings Cut Another Key Starter On Friday
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Bengals 2023 NFL draft picks order finalized
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Colts' Draft Order Now Official after Comp. Picks
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Bears blockbuster trade sparks intense NFL Draft speculation
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Rumors Swirling That Another Top-Five Draft Pick Could Be Traded
Chicago, IL2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
2023 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land in Pre-Free Agency Mock?
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
With 24 hours until free agency, here is where the Miami Dolphins stand
Miami, FL1 day ago
Eagles Intell on the Eve of Free Agency
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Knicks' Julius Randle becomes the latest player to rip NBA officiating
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy