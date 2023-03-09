Giants Awarded Two Comp Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

New York now has 11 total draft picks for general manager Joe Schoen to use to upgrade the roster.

The New York Giants were awarded two compensatory picks in next month's draft based on a formula that takes into consideration the number of more or better compensatory free agents (“CFA”) lost than acquired in free agency the previous off-season, and which is based on a formula that takes into consideration salary, playing time and postseason honors.

The Giants will receive additional picks in the fifth and seventh rounds. The fifth-rounder will be pick No. 172, and the seventh-rounder will be pick No. 254. Those two picks now give the Giants 11 draft picks for general manager Joe Schoen's second draft with the Giants.

According to projections by Over the Cap , it looks as though the Giants might have gained the extra fifth-rounder thanks to tight end Evan Engram having the season he did with the Jaguars. (Initially, it looked as though the signing of guard Mark Glowinski might have canceled out the extra a fifth-rounder.)

The extra seventh-rounder appears to have come due to the Giants losing special teamer Keion Crossen.

Overall, the Giants have the two comp picks in addition to their initial seven picks. They also have extra picks in the third and sixth rounds, thanks to the Kadarius Toney trade with the Chiefs. The third-round pick from the Chiefs will be No. 100 overall.

Here is the full list of Giants draft picks, as announced by the league: