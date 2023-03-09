Open in App
Statesboro, GA
WSAV News 3

Men’s Golf: GA Southern ‘no time to really rest’ after winning Colleton River

By Joey Lamar,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6oa9_0lDdUotQ00

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern men’s golf team scheduled a pretty tough competition during the regular season and they have played up to the schedule.

They have two wins on the year — Gopher Invitational and Colleton River Collegiate — and two second-place finishes out of six team events.

The Eagles are led by Ben Carr, but other team members — Mason Williams, Luke Koenig and Wilson Andress — have performed well this season.

“Iron sharpens iron,” head coach Carter Collins said. “We want to compete against the best teams. In golf, it’s not always the team that is ranked the best. It’s whoever is in front of you and whoever is playing the best.”

“No time to really rest or anything,” Carr said. “Just have to keep doing what we are doing and really just carry this into the rest of the spring. Hopefully, we can get back to nationals and make some noise there.”

Georgia Southern looks to win its invitational starting on March 17 — the Schenkel Invitational.

