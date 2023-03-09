Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

MPS committee to consider study on revising instructional model

By Mary Jo Ola,

3 days ago
A committee of school board directors at Milwaukee Public Schools will consider a proposal to explore revising the instructional model to address the needs of students and educators.

Director Aisha Carr who represents District 4 proposed a feasibility study focused on ways to adjust the MPS class structure related to academics, social-emotional needs, and mental health support, as well as, prioritizing professional development for teachers.

"This is not a model that will force families to have to find additional or extended childcare. Students will be in school Monday through Friday," Carr stressed.

One idea is to prioritize rigorous academics for four days and then spend the fifth day learning in a way that responds to challenges across the community.

"Thus, allowing that fifth day for us to really lean on the support of businesses for extended learning opportunities and paid apprenticeships and internships and also an opportunity for educators to engage in professional development or more collaboration time and give them a brain break," Carr said.

The study would look at possible modifications aimed at resolving issues including learning loss, impacts of the pandemic, and teacher vacancies.

Carr wants to work at bringing stakeholders together and leveraging existing and successful partnerships like driver's education.

"The models that are currently in place today are no longer serving the students and the educators of today. We have to take advantage of this opportunity to innovate," Carr said.

Another goal is to explore whether there is a need for mandatory classes on weekends, summer, or winter to mitigate learning loss.

MPS administration has recommended the committee pass the proposal and send it to the full board.

There would be a cost to the study, however; Carr said they do not know what that dollar amount looks like until they get started.

The committee meeting was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the district building.

