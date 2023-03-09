Report: Broncos Have 'A Lot of Interest' in FA DE Zach Allen

Allen could reunite with new Denver DC Vance Joseph.

When Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton hired Vance Joseph as his defensive coordinator, Payton admittedly did so because "there were a few things that I felt that Vance was going to bring." One of those things may be a high-dollar free agent.

According to longtime Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki, the Broncos have "a lot of interest" in signing Arizona defensive end Zach Allen, who's projected to command $12.5 million per year on the open market.



A 2019 third-round pick, Allen has started 35 games for the Cardinals, developing into an every-down player under Joseph's watch. The 6-foot-4, 281-pound Boston College product is coming off a breakout season in which he set career highs with 10 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback pressures, 20 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, and eight pass breakups.

“As a rusher, he’s winning,” Joseph raved last September. “The ball is coming out fairly fast (and) he’s winning his one-on-ones. Zach’s one of our guys that we count on playing good each week and he’s done that for us.”

Allen, 25, represents a potential out-of-house replacement for Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones, who's also likely to change hats via unrestricted free agency. Jones reportedly could fetch around $20 million annually — exceeding what Denver is willing to match.

From a dollars-and-cents perspective, it'd be exponentially cheaper for the Broncos to sign Allen than retain Jones. From a schematic perspective, in Joseph's purview, it might make more sense, too.

