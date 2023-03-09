informnny.com

House GOP votes to overturn Biden rule on water protections By MATTHEW DALY and MICHAEL PHILLIS, Associated Press, 3 days ago

By MATTHEW DALY and MICHAEL PHILLIS, Associated Press, 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday voted to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, advancing long-held ...