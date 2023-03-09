Open in App
Youngstown, OH
Parents, students outraged over Cardinal Mooney assignment on racial slur

By Jennifer Rodriguez,

3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parents and students have voiced concerns after a Cardinal Mooney teacher gave out what they called an inappropriate assignment causing students to feel uncomfortable and upset.

First News has received several messages about the assignment.

Man arrested following chase on South Side

According to the information we’ve received from students and parents, students in a Cardinal Mooney English class were given the assignment of reading the book The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn . The book contains strong language and often uses racial slurs.

As part of the assignment, they say the teacher gave the students a list of questions to discuss the racial slur. Some of the questions asked students whether they felt the racial slur should be removed from literature, who should be allowed to say it and what the word means.

Another page of the assignment included over a dozen “versions” of the racial slur, along with their offensive meanings.

According to Vince Taddei, communications director for Cardinal Mooney High School, “the lesson was removed by school administrators, who joined the teacher in apologizing to the entire class. Families will also be contacted directly to address any concerns they may have.”

Taddei continued, “All responses to the teacher’s actions have been in accordance with the faculty and staff Federation agreement. Cardinal Mooney High School is committed to providing a welcoming, family environment, for students of all cultural backgrounds to learn and grow spiritually, physically, and intellectually.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy