Surveying for new Meijer in Austintown begins

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new grocery store may finally be coming to Austintown.

Austintown zoning inspector Darren Crivelli says surveying for a new Meijer has begun.

This is at the lot where the old Austintown Middle School used to stand.

Meijer has owned the property since 2016.

Crivelli says plans are expected to be submitted by the end of the month.

There is no official date for when the Meijer could open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.