Open in App
Austintown, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Surveying for new Meijer in Austintown begins

By Kyle Alexander,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHBbu_0lDdOcW600

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new grocery store may finally be coming to Austintown.

Austintown zoning inspector Darren Crivelli says surveying for a new Meijer has begun.

This is at the lot where the old Austintown Middle School used to stand.

Why Walgreens won’t dispense abortion pills in Ohio

Meijer has owned the property since 2016.

Crivelli says plans are expected to be submitted by the end of the month.

There is no official date for when the Meijer could open.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austintown, OH newsLocal Austintown, OH
Austintown Fire Department auctions off fire truck
Austintown, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This week at a glance: East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH15 hours ago
Shoppers brave cold for Youngstown’s monthly flea market
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Illegal junkyard upsetting Youngstown neighborhood
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Downtown Youngstown bar’s doors locked
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Valley event showcases ‘Flavors of Israel’
Youngstown, OH13 hours ago
New hospital coming to Belmont Ave; renderings released
Liberty Township, OH2 days ago
The Plaza Restaurant / Travel Center
Emlenton, PA1 day ago
Missing alert for Warren man canceled
Warren, OH15 hours ago
Spring snow: Here’s how much snow Youngstown normally gets
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Protest planned against Norfolk Southern’s local cleanup efforts
Lisbon, OH2 days ago
Local author talks Mahoning Valley history
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Funds will create trail connecting YSU and Wick Park
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Village gathers in protest of Norfolk Southern response to train derailment
Lisbon, OH1 day ago
Pancakes are back and in-person in Boardman
Boardman, OH2 days ago
These Northeast Ohio cities have some of the lowest traffic fatality rates in the U.S.
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Community gives input on how to improve Borts Field
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
‘Mann’ with a Plan: Alleged Straw Purchase Scheme Results in 35 Criminal Charges
Oil City, PA1 day ago
Lead paint removal program has begun: Do you qualify?
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
‘”Sorry” isn’t paying my rent’: E. Palestine frustrated with CEO, response
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Lake Club event’s proceeds to help children in Northeast Ohio
Poland, OH1 day ago
Pasta dinner to benefit local woman with cancer
Lake Milton, OH13 hours ago
Volunteers hand out food, supplies to E. Palestine residents
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Shaker Heights Tudor-style mansion was most expensive home sold in Cuyahoga County in February: See the top 10
Shaker Heights, OH2 days ago
Missing Boardman woman found
Boardman, OH4 days ago
Catherine A. Daniels, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Local chocolate shop is hiring
Sharon, PA5 days ago
Grocery store galore in Madison
Madison, OH2 days ago
James L. Taylor, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
GM grant helps fund Dave Grohl Alley dance floor
Warren, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy