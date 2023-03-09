Some real estate functions hindered due to local emergency response effort

(WKBN) – A real estate transaction is a process. It includes many steps to completing a sale and purchase. There was a bottleneck recently, related to the train derailment in East Palestine. Today, we explored the issue and if it remains.

Health inspectors have been busy around East Palestine. Some of them normally handle septic and well inspections, which must be done before a real estate deal gets completed. On Feb. 27, the county stopped those inspections.

“My initial response was very problematic because pretty much stopping, you know, any transaction without a well and septic inspection,” said Michael Stevens, president of the Youngstown-Columbiana Association of Realtors.

The county offered two solutions, a waiver for the inspection or to escrow money to solve any issues at a later date. Realtors balked at both and the Ohio Realtors led the fight.

“Well, let’s have EPA, you know, address that. Or, let’s have Norfolk Southern address that with, you know, resources that they can provide. Let’s put that responsibility on them,” Stevens said.

The moratorium was lifted on Monday. The state is sending more inspectors to help Columbiana County and the Department of Health and Human Services could be bringing in federal resources to help the local health department.

It takes plenty of sides to agree on a real estate deal.

There have been other issues. Time is one of the biggest helpers or hindrances in real estate.

“We can only hope that this is a short-term problem. Right now, we know it is and hopefully, we get better news and we have better results and we can put this past us and move forward. We can only hope that for all the homeowners in the county,” Stevens said.

Property valuations are another worry. The next assessment will be in two years.

