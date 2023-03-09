WATCH: Roschon Johnson Performs at Texas Pro Day, Bijan Robinson Looks On

With multiple scouts in attendance from a handful of NFL teams, Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson knew what he wanted to accomplish at the Texas Pro Day on Thursday.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns held their annual Pro Day under the bubble at Denius Fields in Austin on Thursday, as some of the program’s top talents aimed to impress as they prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

And with multiple scouts in attendance from a handful of NFL teams, Texas running back Roschon Johnson knew what he wanted to accomplish.

While he didn’t compete in every drill on Thursday after already showcasing his skills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Johnson did make sure to put an emphasis on displaying his change of direction and offensive play-making even while recovering from a broken hand he suffered at the Senior Bowl.

Fellow Texas running back and potential first-round pick Bijan Robinson didn’t participate but was right there in support of his teammates, particularly Johnson.

LonghornsCountry.com was in attendance to capture the drills from Robinson's perspective.

Roschon Johnson Texas Pro Day (; 0:08)

Johnson admitted that potentially running the 40-yard dash on Thursday was a “gamble,” leading to him putting more of his energy toward running routes and toting the rock during offensive skill drills.

“I didn't think was a smart decision for me to run it," Johnson said. "I just got back from Indy like two days ago. So to hop off a plane and try to go run and faster time, that’s a gamble. So I figured I might as well just display what I can do on the field. I feel like that's more important at this stage now.”

And with former Texas quarterback David Ash passing to him, Johnson showed off his hands and quickness as well.



Roschon Johnson Texas Pro Day (; 0:09)

Johnson said that he's been told he could be picked in the "late second, third or fourth" round and has had formal interviews with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. But he displayed the kind of confidence in his on-field versatility that could make any of the 32 teams perk up.



“I honestly don't think so," Johnson said when asked if there's a running back like him in the draft class. "I mean, I can't speak for everybody. I know there's some great backs in this class. As far as my story, my versatility from a quarterback’s perspective and also playing special teams and also not being a starter … I don't know if there's another back like that.”

Johnson was already basically a lock to be selected at some point in the draft, but might've boosted his stock after Thursday's Pro Day.

