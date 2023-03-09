Prince Harry 'Hated All That Politically Correct Stuff' Prior To Meeting Meghan Markle, Insider Claims: He 'Changed Completely'

mega

Prince Harry "hated all that politically correct stuff – all that woke nonsense" until he met Meghan Markle, spilled one of the Duke’s former Eton College classmates.

In author Tom Quinn ’s book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family , released in February , the writer focused on Harry’s time at the prestigious college.

“They think real country people are defined by the fact that they shoot things. And if you go to a school like Eton, you don’t get a broad social mix. It’s only people from the old English aristocracy who are very conservative … This is the world that Harry grew up in. His only friends were the sons and some daughters of the old English aristocracy who are all like this. And so, his world was limited by that," the 67-year-old said, describing the atmosphere of Harry’s alma mater.

The author spoke with some of the 38-year-old’s contemporaries, whom Harry was close with from 1998-2003.

"He was funny, a bit cynical and great company because, like the rest of us, he made jokes that we are no longer allowed to make ," the insider added.

The source continued, "After Meghan came along, he changed completely into what he would once have been the first to mock: a sort of Guardian -reading tree-hugger. It was all Meghan’s influence. We used to joke that she must be very good in bed to have turned his head that far."

The classmates also claimed to be “stunned" by how much meeting the Suits actress changed the former soldier.

"His friends were horrified because it was almost as if he’d gone over to the enemy ," Quinn said.

"They were very rude about it. When Harry met Meghan, they got close very quickly. Harry wanted her to meet his friends. It never occurred to him that she might think they were awful , that they would make racist jokes. Harry once famously went to a party dressed up as a Nazi,” he added, referring Harry’s infamous past.

Quinn then referenced an occasion where the friends met the Duchess of Sussex.

"Meghan spent the day apparently telling them that they couldn’t make these awful jokes. One of them said at the end of the day, after meeting Meghan, they exchanged messages, not with Harry and Meghan, but with each other saying, ‘ Why is Harry going out with this awful woman ? She’s a tree-hugger. She’s obsessed with being woke.’ But I think Harry’s world was very split. And Meghan is a very powerful personality . Everyone says it," he shared.

The author then said the prince separated from his family likely due to Meghan's beliefs.

"I think by adopting completely Meghan’s view of the world, I think it made it much more difficult for him, certainly in his relationships with other members of the royal family,” Quinn said.

