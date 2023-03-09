Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

James pours in 20, Vols advance to SEC Tournament quarterfinals

By Reece Van Haaften,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAbqK_0lDdKw4E00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team began their SEC Tournament title defense with a 70-55 win over Ole Miss in Nashville.

The Vols turned to Josiah-Jordan James early. The senior scored eight of Tennessee’s first 13 points. James finished with 20 points and seven boards.

UT ended the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 39-33 lead into the break.

A half filled with 3-pointers was capped with a Josiah-Jordan James corner triple as the half expired. The Vols went 7-for-15 from distance while the Rebels finished the half 5-for-11.

Ole Miss pulled within four midway through the second half, but the Vols answered with another 12-2 run to go up by 14 with 7:32 left in the game.

Tennessee’s defense locked in. Ole Miss did not make a field goal for nearly seven minutes in the middle of the second half.

Santiago Vescovi also scored double-digit points with 15.

UP NEXT: The Vols clash with the fourth-seeded Mizzou Tigers at approximately 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Miss Tennessee USA crowned in pageant at Austin Peay State University | PHOTOS
Clarksville, TN18 hours ago
Brother helps save sister after tree falls on home
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Neighbors raise concerns about Bellevue development
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Perfection: South Side claims Class 3A state championship with 33-0 record
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Hampton advances to the semi-finals, while North Greene comes up a little short
Hampton, TN4 days ago
Man leads Middle Tennessee authorities on high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
The World's Longest Bar Set to Open in Tennessee
Shelbyville, TN3 days ago
Popular Tennessee Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South
Nashville, TN2 days ago
2 Tennessee Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Volunteers honor fallen Tennessee National Guardsman with hundreds of flags
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
‘His loving spirit will stay with us forever’: Scholarship fund created for fallen Tennessee National Guardsman’s children
Gallatin, TN1 day ago
No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
These four Mississippi communities made this year’s Southern Living Best Small Towns list. Do you live in one of them?
Ocean Springs, MS1 day ago
This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Traffic stop on I-40 leads to drug bust in Putnam County
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Brother saves sister after tree crashes into Donelson home
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Murfreesboro Biker Killed In Florida Crash
Murfreesboro, TN20 hours ago
Strong Storms Expected Overnight and into Early Sunday
Grenada, MS1 day ago
Man dead after 'road rage-related' shooting at Walmart in Hermitage, police say
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville father prays for daughter’s alleged teen killer
Nashville, TN3 days ago
3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Mississippi official investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
Pontotoc, MS1 day ago
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder receives prison sentence
Clarksville, TN4 days ago
Oxford Police Charge Man With Felony Shoplifting
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Mother speaks out after 18-year-old son's body found in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy