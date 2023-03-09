Open in App
Lancaster, NY
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Changes coming to open container rules in the Village of Lancaster

By Yoselin Person,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZFv7_0lDdKSmY00

The Village of Lancaster will soon allow residents to walk around in the streets of the village with an adult beverage.

The village will be joining other places like East Aurora, Evans and Angola in allowing open containers.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with several people like Collin Folger, a general manager of The Yelling Goat, who says the new law will increase foot traffic.

“We have a restaurant in East Aurora, around the same time they lifted their ban on open containers and the end result is that we saw an increase in business,” Folger says. “And we’re hoping that we’re going to have the same results here.”

Folger says this new law will help his business get back on track Post-COVID.

“We’re still dealing with some stuff that’s setting us back for years, and any little things that can help, we’re happy to take advantage of,” he says.

William Skubis with Skoob’s Village Grille said he helped plant the seed on lifting the village's ban on open containers about five years ago.

“Lynne Ruda, the mayor, and the village board you got to give them kudos for forward-thinking, looking at it like we want to be somewhat like East Aurora,” Skubis says.

Business owners like Skubis are praising Mayor Ruda and the new energy she has brought to the mayor’s office for making this happen.

“We just keep planning for the future and knowing and seeing that as we plan,” Mayor Ruda says. “People are noticing and people are talking about The Village of Lancaster. Businesses and people want to be here so it’s all about creating that sense of community that we’ve been lacking for decades.”

The changes will go into place on March 19.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fundraiser for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno raises over $43,000
Buffalo, NY19 hours ago
Grand Island housefire causes estimated $275,000 in damages
Grand Island, NY1 day ago
45th annual Shamrock Run winds through Old First Ward
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Downtown Library to temporarily close early on weekdays due to “drastic increase” in physical altercations
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Citing safety, Buffalo Central Library will start closing at 3 p.m. on weekdays
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Volunteer fire departments raise money for the Arno family one boot at a time
Tonawanda, NY1 day ago
Downtown Buffalo Library Changes Hours Due To Increase In Fights
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Home For Sale In West Falls, New York Has Everything
West Falls, NY2 days ago
Call 4 Action: Two elementary schools in South Buffalo with limited to no hot water for weeks
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Castle Like Home For Sale In Orchard Park [PICTURES]
Orchard Park, NY2 days ago
Western NY to be on the edge of a winter storm
Buffalo, NY18 hours ago
Out Of Rock Salt? Use This Instead In Western New York
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Family Of Buffalo Woman Killed In Concert Stampede Needs Help
Buffalo, NY22 hours ago
19th Century Gothic-style building chosen as 2023 decorators' showhouse
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Out-of-town fire departments travel to Buffalo to show support for fallen firefighter Jason Arno
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Top-prize winning Take 5 tickets sold in Olean and Niagara Falls
Olean, NY3 days ago
Opportunity Knocks: 6 N Pearl Street
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Another wintry storm system marching toward WNY
Buffalo, NY6 hours ago
Frontier Airlines to suspend operations at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport
Rochester, NY1 day ago
An essay on Jason Arno
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
After 1-day pause, Main Street fatal fire investigation resumes
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno’s family presented with IAFF Medal of Honor
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Funeral procession route: Buffalo prepares to pay respects to fallen firefighter
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Dog dies in house fire in Caledonia
Caledonia, NY1 day ago
Hundreds of Pigs Ran Wild on East Side of Buffalo
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Buffalo Artisan Food Traders to headline 'Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisan Market'
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Duke's Bohemian Crocodile Bar for sale on Chippewa
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Buffalo man sentenced for burglarizing businesses while pending sentence in Diversion Court for other burglaries
Buffalo, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy