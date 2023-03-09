Open in App
Deltona, FL
See more from this location?
New York Post

Florida man shoots alligator that attacked his dog in backyard

By Fox News,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eptL4_0lDdK9LE00

A Florida homeowner who asked not to be identified shot an alligator attacking his dog in his backyard.

The man, who lives in Deltona, said he let his dog Winston outside.

He noticed the dog sniffing around, so he told FOX 35 Orlando he wanted to see what Winston was interested in.

The man spotted the alligator at the same time the reptile spotted his dog.

The nearly 8-foot-long gator and homeowner lunged forward at the same time.

“The gator got Winston, chomping down on the side of his head, and the homeowner shot the gator four times in the skull while it still had Winston between its teeth,” FOX 35 reports.

“I don’t even think there was a thought,” the homeowner said.

“I think it was – my heart just dropped, and I was like, ‘OK, I have to go do something.’

“So, I mean, you just spring into action and do what you have to do to save your dog. Twenty seconds later, probably would’ve had a dead dog.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271BSu_0lDdK9LE00
A Florida man shot an alligator who was attacking his dog.
Fox 35 Orlando
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SK8X_0lDdK9LE00
The game warden believes the gator got into the yard through a damaged portion of the homeowner’s fence.
Fox 35 Orlando
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKhXb_0lDdK9LE00
Winston’s ear was injured in the attack, but is healthy.
Fox 35 Orlando

Winston ended up with a minor puncture wound on his ear but is doing OK.

An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the home to get rid of the gator.

The game warden believes the gator got into the yard through a damaged portion of the homeowner’s fence.

“The game warden said that most likely because it’s breeding season — leading up to the alligator breeding season — a lot of the alligators are going to be out, and they’re going to be looking for potential mates,” the homeowner stated.

“They’re going to be a little more aggressive, so if you live anywhere near water, just make sure that you’re checking your yard because something like this can happen in a split second.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
New Video Shows Fatal Florida Alligator Attack, Frantic 911 Audio Released
Fort Pierce, FL18 days ago
Florida dog found on side of road with blood 'pouring from neck', wires embedded into neck: 'Most awful thing'
Tampa, FL9 days ago
Florida Man Suffers Alligator Attack After Answering His Front Door
Daytona Beach, FL6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Massive Alligator Captured After Roaming Orlando Neighborhood
Orlando, FL16 days ago
Florida corrections officer's 3-year-old son finds gun in nightstand, shoots himself in face
Deland, FL23 days ago
Florida gator tears through metal fence with alarming ease
Placida, FL4 days ago
Toddler goes missing while parent slept. Then former Marine finds him in Florida woods
Brooksville, FL14 days ago
A Florida man found a massive clam on the beach and was going to turn it into chowder. It turned out to be more than 200 years old.
Panacea, FL10 days ago
Florida man who was declared dead is found breathing minutes later
Clearwater, FL9 days ago
Florida Man Caught Burying Body of Missing Mom
Palm Bay, FL2 days ago
‘Hours to live.’ 7-year-old whose mom was killed in car crash makes ‘miraculous’ recovery
Miramar, FL13 days ago
Oklahoma boy, 7, jumps off cliff to save 3-year-old brother
Ada, OK7 days ago
N.Y. Dad, 48, Dies Trying to Save Kids from Drowning While on Vacation in Florida: 'Hearts Are Broken'
Melbourne, FL17 days ago
Man opens door after hearing noise — then alligator chomps his leg, Florida police say
Daytona Beach, FL6 days ago
'Hundreds of buzzards' lead to disturbing discovery of nine dead dogs near private road in Orange County
Mauriceville, TX19 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL15 hours ago
Florida woman, 85, killed in alligator attack
Fort Pierce, FL20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy