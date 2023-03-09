Packers Awarded Two Compensatory Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers were granted a pair of compensatory picks for losing players in free agency last offseason. Here's the rundown.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were awarded a pair of compensatory draft picks, one in the fifth round and the other in the seventh, by the NFL on Thursday.

The fifth-round pick, No. 170 overall, was granted for losing receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs. The seventh-round pick, No. 256 overall and the fourth-to-last in the 259-player draft, was awarded for losing cornerback Chandon Sullivan to the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay also lost offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to the Chicago Bears but that was canceled out by adding defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

With that, the Packers have one pick in each of the first four rounds, two in the fifth, none in the sixth and four in the seventh.

As explained by the league, “Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. Clubs that suffer a net loss of [compensatory free agents] during the prior free agent signing period are eligible to receive a corresponding number of compensatory selections.” Salary is the main driver.

Since the compensatory system began in 1994, the Packers have gained 49 additional picks. That trails only the Baltimore Ravens (55) and Dallas Cowboys (52).

The Packers have made some hay with those bonus picks.

Green Bay received two compensatory picks last year for losing center Corey Linsley and running back Jamaal Williams. The Linsley pick, in the fourth round, was used on offensive lineman Zach Tom. The Williams pick, in the seventh round, was used on receiver Samori Toure.

In 2021, the Packers picked up three compensatory picks. Those didn’t go as well: guard Royce Newman in the fourth round, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth.

In 2018, the Packers received the maximum of four picks. They were used on receiver J’Mon Moore in the fourth, punter JK Scott and Valdes-Scantling in the fifth, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth.

On a brighter note, running back Aaron Jones was a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2017, and linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive lineman Dean Lowry were fourth-round comp picks in 2016. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels (fourth round, 2012), cornerback Davon House (fourth round, 2011), guard Josh Sitton (fourth round, 2009) and center Scott Wells (seventh round, 2004) were hits, as well.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City on April 27 (first round), April 28 (second and third rounds) and April 29 (fourth through seventh rounds).

