Scottsdale Schools leaders to pursue social media lawsuit

The Scottsdale Unified School District is preparing to join a lawsuit against social media platforms for their impact to students’ mental health.

Scottsdale Unified School District governing board members unanimously agreed at a special March 7 meeting to retain an outside attorney to represent the district in a multi-district litigation against social media corporation conglomerates.

The district “has been approached by multiple law firms,” according to a staff report, noting recent lawsuits filed in federal district court against various social media operators.

District officials heard a presentation by attorney Joseph “JoJo” Tann, of the Law Office of Joseph C. Tann, at the beginning of the meeting. An executive session was held shortly after the meeting began and another was held halfway through the meeting before board members returned to vote 4-0 to approve an attorney engagement and contingency fee arrangement authorizing the initiation of litigation against social media platforms on behalf of the district.

The complaint alleges public nuisance and negligence for the impact on students’ mental health, the report detailed.

Seattle Public Schools and Mesa Public Schools were named as the initial litigants in court documents that outlined the problems, effects, cause of action associated with the social media companies listed on the class action-like lawsuit for individual school districts.

Tann stated his case about why it was important for his Scottsdale firm, with the co-council of Phoenix law firm Keller Rohrback, to represent the district against social media platforms including Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, as well as TikTok, Google, YouTube, and more.

“He has represented this board in litigation that is before you later this evening and in a later executive session. And he is here tonight to present briefly before the board potential litigation against social media platforms,” said Jennifer MacLennan, the district’s hired outside counsel, introducing Tann to the board.

“And as you know I represent school districts against the Juul vaporizing company. All in all, my firm has recovered over $100 million for governmental entities in complex civil cases,” Tann said. “We’re here to talk about our next battle — and that’s social media.”

Tann cited statistics from research on algorithms, corporate decisions, and business strategies of companies such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, etc.

He said the platforms contributed to “unprecedented rates of anxiety, depression, thoughts of self-harm, body image issues, suicidal ideation, in school-aged children throughout the country including here in Arizona.”

“In short these companies design their platforms in a way that they know negatively impacts youth mental health in order to boost their profits by maximizing the amount of time the kids spend on their platforms so they can sell more ads,” Tann said.

“They recommend and promote harmful and sensational content not all that dissimilar from a lot of adult news content that one might see on a cable news network. (Social media) is kind of the adult version because they know that’s what sells. Well, at least that’s what they do in the United States.”

He noted how the parent company of TikTok, the China-based ByteDance, shows educational content such as “safe scientific experiments” and museum exhibits to children under age 14, while limiting time on the platform to 40-minutes daily in China.

“Here, they do pretty much the exact opposite,” Tann said.

He added how a cohort of teens and pre-teens in China were asked what they aspired to be when they grew up, with many of them responding “astronauts,” but American youths’ ideal job was said to be social media influencers.

“So let that play out a couple of generations,” said Tann of the billion-dollar industry targeting American children. “They really do everything they can to keep our kids hooked as long as they possibly can because they know the longer they are hooked the more likely they are to engage to have inflammatory messaging back and forth and to really promote [an] unsafe environment.”

He stated the similarities in “other playbooks we’ve seen,” using metrics illustrating the “customer lifetime value” in pursuing young clients. He said if you get a 15-year-old “hooked” or “addicted” to something, that person is a client for 60 years; whereas if a 60-year-old client is attracted, then that person may only be a client for 15 years.

“This is not about shutting down social media. Social media has some benefits ... That’s not at all what this is about. This is getting them to stay in their lane, but it is also about providing much-needed funding to our public schools to abate this nuisance and to educate our kids about the negative impacts of non-stop chronic social media use,” Tann said.