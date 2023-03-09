Recalled portable chargers can overheat while in use

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of portable chargers are being recalled because they can overheat while in use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The recall involves the Anker 535 Power Bank, which can be used to charge several devices — such as laptops, tablets or phones — at once.

Anker has received 10 reports of the lithium-ion batteries inside the portable chargers overheating.

The portable chargers were sold in a variety of colors, including black, silver, purple, blue and green. The power banks were also sold with two USB cables.

Anker said it initiated the recall, “due to a manufacturing condition.”

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled power banks is urged to stop using it and to contact Anker for instructions on how to dispose of it and receive a full refund.

