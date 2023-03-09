Open in App
East Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Recalled portable chargers can overheat while in use

By Marissa BarrettSarah Doiron,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xm2Da_0lDdIWF200

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of portable chargers are being recalled because they can overheat while in use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The recall involves the Anker 535 Power Bank, which can be used to charge several devices — such as laptops, tablets or phones — at once.

Anker has received 10 reports of the lithium-ion batteries inside the portable chargers overheating.

How to tell if your portable charger is part of the recall ( Story continues below. )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKeHU_0lDdIWF200
(Courtesy: Anker)

The portable chargers were sold in a variety of colors, including black, silver, purple, blue and green. The power banks were also sold with two USB cables.

Anker said it initiated the recall, “due to a manufacturing condition.”

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled power banks is urged to stop using it and to contact Anker for instructions on how to dispose of it and receive a full refund.

More Information: Anker Power Bank Recall

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

