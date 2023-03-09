The Last Thing He Told Me Trailer: Watch Jennifer Garner in Apple Limited Series

A cryptic note. A bag of money. What happened to Owen Michaels? That's the question haunting Hannah Michaels ( Alias ' Jennifer Garner ), who must investigate her husband's sudden disappearance in the first trailer for Apple TV+ 's The Last Thing He Told Me . Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling novel by Laura Dave, the seven-episode limited series is produced by Reese Witherspoon (Apple's Surface, Daisy Jones & The Six ) via her Hello Sunshine banner and 20th Television ( Big Sky, Only Murders in the Building). The Last Thing He Told Me premieres globally April 14th on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19th.

The series follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Garner, who replaced Julia Roberts in the drama, leads a cast that includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ( Game of Thrones ), Aisha Tyler ( Criminal Minds ), Augusto Aguilera ( The Predator ), Geoff Stults ( Happy Town ), and John Harlan Kim ( Purple Hearts ).

Created and adapted by author Dave alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer ( Spotlight ), The Last Thing He Told Me is the married couple's first collaboration. Dave and Singer serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine's Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter ( Big Little Lies, Where the Crawdads Sing) . The series is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, which optioned the book from Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television.

Olivia Newman ( Where the Crawdads Sing ) directed the pilot episode, with the all-female director lineup including Deniz Gamze Erguven ( The Handmaid's Tale ), Daisy Von Scherler Mayer ( Yellowjackets ), and Lila Neugebauer ( Causeway ).

Published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021, the novel "The Last Thing He Told Me" became an instant #1 New York Times Bestseller and remained on the list for more than a year. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the year in 2021; and, in 2022, "The Last Thing He Told Me" was one of the most popular books checked out at libraries across America as well as the #1 most popular e-book. To date the book has sold more than 2 million copies in the United States alone and has been embraced in thirty-eight countries around the globe, including the UK, where it was a Richard and Judy bookclub pick. The paperback edition of "The Last Thing He Told Me" will be available on March 21, 2023.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14th with new episodes every Friday through May 19th on Apple TV+.

Related: