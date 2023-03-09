Sun Prairie Tourism Commission recommends city council passage of new city logo, tagline

In an effort to market the community of Sun Prairie, members of the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission on Thursday March 9 reviewed and recommended city council approval of a new logo and tagline for the City of Sun Prairie.

During the commission’s regular meeting in the council chambers, North Star Branding + Marketing unveiled the new logo — a circular logo combining a sun and a prairie with the words SUN PRAIRIE in all caps — and the tagline, “revolves around you.”

City Business Improvement District and Tourism Manager Colleen Burke reminded the commission that it funded a tourism and feasibility study. That study included the observation that no consistent branding or tourism message was circulating among potential visitors.

The commission voted unanimously to fund a request for proposals for an external agency that specialized in branding, received eight proposals but entered into a professional agreement was North Star based on their expertise in municipal branding, Burke added.

Thursday’s presentation was the first public look at the logo and tagline, although North Star apparently did a private presentation for alders recently.

Sam Preston, Ed Barlow and Anita Carter from North Star tag-teamed the presentation, with Carter presenting most of the branding logo and tagline information.

In order to market the tagline, Carter suggested using it on apparel, city uniforms, social media, website, email signatures, envelopes and stationery, pens, city vehicle wraps using the logo and color palette, public murals (with the sun logo that spins), light pole banners, infrastructure like crosswalk and pavement insets, and even special event logos.

“The ways that your citizens interact on a day to day basis with the people in the community and those that are helping sort of make things happen in Sun Prairie can be really important and a really great way to deliver the brand in sort of an everyday way,” Carter said.

“And even visitors when they come in and they see these folks in the streets when they talk to them, it again just delivers that idea that this is a an interesting place, a fun place, a welcoming place that has it together,” Carter added.

She also said it’s important that the logo is used in different ways, such as a tourism slogan and an economic development message.

“We find that when partners in the community have a local family that looks like it came from the same place that everybody’s marketing efforts elevate everybody else’s,” Carter said.

“I thought it was very well done,” remarked Tourism Commission Chair Jerry Beecher, referring to the presentation. He asked about the price of using the logos on everything the consultants recommended.

Burke said the implementation would be gradual — such as when new vehicles are purchased or new employees are added. But the other items — using the logo on social media, on email signatures and on the city website — could occur immediately.

The recommendation for the new city logo will proceed next to the Sun Prairie City Council to consider using it as the city logo for use on city stationery. City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown, who attended the logo meeting, said the city has retained $50,000 in ARPA dollars to implement the logo in 2023.

But Tourism Commissioner Mark Gonwa asked what happens if the city council doesn’t adopt the logo?

Burke said because the Tourism Commission hired the firm to do the study that it could use the logo in marketing and tourism materials. She said the firm has completed its assigned task: “This project was to get the brand.”

Alders are expected to discuss the commission’s recommendation as part of their March 21 Sun Prairie City Council meeting agenda.