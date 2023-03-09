Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyers File Notice of Appeal One Week After Murder Conviction

By Pilar Melendez,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJ7d8_0lDdFywJ00
Andrew J. Whitaker/Pool/USA Today Network via REUTERS\nNO RESALES

A week after Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife and son in June 2021, the disgraced former lawyer’s defense team has filed a notice of appeal. In a two-sentence motion filed on Thursday, defense lawyer Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian say that Murdaugh “appeals his conviction and sentences” in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul. On Friday, Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two life sentences for the June 7, 2021, slayings. The appeal filing is not unexpected, given that Murdaugh’s lawyers promised to continue fighting for their client last week—saying they’d even try to take the case to the Supreme Court.

