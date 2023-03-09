Firefighters, others pay respects to Jason Arno at Thursday's wake

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Services for fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno began on Thursday, starting with the public wake held for family members, friends, fellow firefighters and other members of the public at the Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue.

"An incredible outpouring of support, people already lined up to pay their respects as the wake has just begun. We expect that for the entire period of time until 8 p.m.," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown shortly after paying his respects to Arno and his family on Thursday. "There will be a line of people paying their respects to this hero, to Firefighter Jason Arno. The family was all there supporting each other, greeting us as we came in. As I mentioned before, they are a very warm family, a very welcoming family, and we wanted to be there in mass. The command staff of the Buffalo Fire Department, the command staff of the Buffalo Police Department to show our support for them."

It was a large showing for members of the Buffalo Fire Department on Thursday with a number of local Engines and Ladders arriving in their trucks on scene dressed in full colors. Also on-hand to honor and assist with the wake included members of the Buffalo Fire Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

"The turnout is amazing. The support that we're getting, not just from the public, of course, some corporate sponsors, the support has been really overwhelming," said Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo on Thursday. "The fire service is a brotherhood and sisterhood, and it crosses all lines - internationally and nationally. And we've enjoyed a lot of support from around the country and, like I said, internationally, as well. You could travel anywhere in this country and abroad, walk in any fire station, and we all talk the same language and we all support each other."

While Thursday's wake services were intended to be more private, Friday's outpouring of support from the community is expected to be significant. Not only are there expected to be several thousand people from across the country to line the procession routes to honor Firefighter Arno, but many of them will also be fellow firefighters locally, nationally, and internationally.

"It's comforting for us to know that we have the support of our fellow firefighters nationwide," said Deputy Fire Commissioner Paul Eason on Thursday. "I've taken classes all across the country, and I've gotten calls from members either offering their condolences, or saying they wish they could actually be here to support us. So it is welcome."

The last time there were any services like this held to honor a fallen Buffalo firefighter was back in 2009 with two members of the Buffalo Fire Department being killed in the line of duty. While the past week-plus has been a difficult time for the department as a whole, Renaldo says everyone has come together to lean on each other. This includes the members of Engine 2, who lost a brother last week Wednesday.

"I have spoken to members of Engine 2 on multiple occasions since this unfortunate incident, since this tragedy, and they're holding up very well, all things considered," Commissioner Renaldo said. "They have taken part in the grief counseling, and the grief counseling is continuing daily. Some need a little more help than others, but we're giving them time off and giving them a chance to take a step back and gather themselves. Believe or not, most of them just want to get back to work. That's the way they plan on paying their tribute to Jason is getting back to work, and carrying on the work that he was doing for they city."

