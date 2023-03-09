Open in App
Cher's Much-Younger Fiancé Dishes On His Relationship With Singer's Kids As Family War Over Engagement Rages On

By Whitney Vasquez,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456HQ5_0lDdFoMH00
Mega

Cher 's fiancé Alexander "AE" Edwards is still desperately trying to win over her children by not trashing them in the press, despite sources claiming the singer's sons " disapprove " of their lightning-fast romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 36-year-old music producer, whose 40 years younger than his soon-to-be wife , was out with friends in Los Angeles on Wednesday when he was approached by the paparazzi, who asked tons of questions about his relationship with Cher, 76.

While he failed to spill any juicy wedding details, "AE" claimed Cher's sons, Chaz , 54, and Elijah , 46 — each older than their mom's lover — are "my guys."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gm9F_0lDdFoMH00
Mega

Interestingly enough, sources said the complete opposite last month.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Chaz and Elijah are concerned their mom is moving too fast after getting engaged to "AE" a few short months into dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4g1Q_0lDdFoMH00
Mega

Insiders said Cher is so invested in her future with "AE" that she's willing to cut her sons out of her $360 million will.

“Cher is mad at them she’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” the source shared. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcKb6_0lDdFoMH00
Mega

Chaz allegedly believes "AE" is a gold digger.

“They think he’s playing her to cash in on her power and influence in the music industry,” the source added. Cher's feud with her kids reportedly came to a head over the holidays when she accused Chaz and Elijah of being more interested in her money than her happiness, an insider revealed.

“Cher doesn’t believe her sons should be counting her cash,” pal spilled. “If that’s their primary focus, they can kiss the entire pile goodbye.”

However, another source backed the gold-digging accusations, insisting that the Believe singer often covers the couple's tab. “He’s barely paid for anything since he and Cher met in Paris last September.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKFnU_0lDdFoMH00
Mega

Her kids aren't the only ones with concerns about their engagement .

“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now. She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see,” the source said.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cher's team for comment.

