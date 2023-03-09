Jae Crowder's Injury Status For Nets-Bucks Game

Jae Crowder is available for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin.

For the game, they will have one of their best players in action, as Jae Crowder has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Jae Crowder (ankle) listed available to play Thursday."

Crowder was traded to the Bucks last month, and in his first seven games with the team, he is averaging 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

The veteran forward is also shooting a very good 48.4% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.

In 2020 and 2021, Crowder made the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

He is one of the best role players in the league and will likely prove to be a huge addition for the Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Right now, the Bucks are the best team in the league, with a 47-18 record in 65 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Bucks have been outstanding, going 26-7 in 33 games hosted in Wisconsin.

As for the Nets, they are the sixth seed in the east with a 38-27 record in 65 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Nets have been very solid, going 18-16 in the 34 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.