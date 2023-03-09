Open in App
Monroe, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Missing Monroe woman found murdered in western NC, sheriff says

By Abby Mittower,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHjxQ_0lDdEEk200

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Union County deputies say 37-year-old Allison Thomas, last seen Feb. 13, 2023, was found dead in Jackson County.

Earlier this week, deputies were called to a body later identified as Thomas, said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2y1m_0lDdEEk200
Alison Thomas (Courtesy: Union County Sherriff)

This case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sherriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or call Union County Crimes Stoppers at 704-283-5600. You can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Union County, NC newsLocal Union County, NC
Body of missing woman found in remote area of North Carolina
Monroe, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man killed in shooting near Gaston County middle school
Lowell, NC12 hours ago
Man killed in Gaston County shooting Sunday afternoon, suspect in custody
Lowell, NC2 hours ago
Vigil held for woman killed in Charlotte hit-and-run
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
South Blvd. shooting leaves one dead
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
One person killed in Lowell shooting, officials say
Lowell, NC14 hours ago
Joint drug operation ends in arrest of two Lincoln County traffickers, sheriff says
Vale, NC1 day ago
Suspects wanted in drive-by shooting death of South Carolina boy, 14, arrested in Arkansas
Trumann, AR2 days ago
CMPD SWAT Team responding to barricaded subject in Steele Creek area
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Suspects in Anderson County shooting arrested in Arkansas
Belton, SC2 days ago
Customers without power in Greenville due to vehicle, fallen limbs
Greenville, SC23 hours ago
Case remains unsolved after local woman killed last fall in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Patient, crew survive medical helicopter crash in North Carolina
Franklin, NC2 days ago
Missing North Carolina girl's mother wanted to smuggle 11-year-old from home: warrant
Cornelius, NC3 days ago
2 charged in connection to deadly Stallings fentanyl overdose
Stallings, NC1 day ago
Atrium Health employee accused of stalking woman
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Vigil to be held Saturday for mother who was hit, killed in southwest Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Police investigate shooting outside apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC2 days ago
NC state trooper involved in deadly shooting while investigating crash
Albemarle, NC3 days ago
8 arrested during Rockwell home raid; meth, heroin seized, deputies say
Rockwell, NC2 days ago
Frustration stirs after string of mail thefts in south Charlotte neighborhoods
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Wife sues over news meteorologist’s death in Charlotte helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy