Star News Group

Applications open for preschool program in Point Pleasant

By Tommy Watters,

3 days ago

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough School District will be operating a General Education Preschool Program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Located at Nellie Bennett Elementary School, the program combines students with and without special needs.

This program follows the New Jersey State Department of Education’s Preschool Teaching and Learning Expectations: Standards of Quality and is taught by a certified teacher. This program has been running for many years through the Point Pleasant School districts, said Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services Robert Dunn. He also said how this program is in place to give preschool children with disabilities the opportunity to interact with students without disabilities in a classroom setting.

The program follows the Point Pleasant Borough School District’s 2023-2024 academic calendar. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 12:50 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

The 2023-2024 tuition rate for students without disabilities is $3,500. It is free for students with disabilities. Parents are responsible for providing transportation.

Space is extremely limited; only seven openings are available for resident students without special needs who will turn four by Oct. 1, 2023. Completed applications will be accepted until Friday, March 31. The seven students will be determined by random selection.

Parents who are interested in having their child attend the preschool program should complete the application on the district website pointpleasant.k12.nj.us.

