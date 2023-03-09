Wall Township Committee begins budget review process

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee Wednesday discussed a shared water service agreement, initial budget projections and announced the date for an upcoming public meeting regarding the White Swan Superfund Site.

The committee issued a resolution [Res. 23-032] to execute a shared service agreement with the borough of Spring Lake Heights to license shared water and waste water services for an initial term of three years. The agreement requires Spring Lake Heights to pay Wall Township $25,000 per year with an automatic 4% per annum increase.

Chairman of the Administration, Finance and Personnel subcommittee Timothy Clayton reported that the subcommittee has begun to review the budget for fiscal year 24, with a second budget meeting scheduled for later this week. Mr. Clayton stated that the initial budget review revealed increased costs for pensions, insurance and utilities; however the township is committed to “remaining fiscally responsible.”

Committeeman Daniel Becht commended the Wall Police Department for aiding in the arrest of an Ocean County resident charged with a hate crime at Trinity Episcopal Parish in Asbury Park in January. Mayor Timothy Farrell remarked the incident as “terrible.”

The committee also discussed an impending “Rights-Of-Way” agreement with Comcast Business Communications, LLC, to permit the installation of telecommunications facilities within public rights-of-way, an agreement that according to township administrator Jeff Bertrand, does not provide the township with much leverage.

The committee also announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] will host a public meeting regarding the White Swan Superfund Site on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:00 in the town hall main meeting room. All affected residents will be directly contacted by the EPA.

