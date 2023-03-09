Open in App
Wall Township, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Star News Group

Wall Township Committee begins budget review process

By Christine Walsh,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6qJh_0lDdDpvM00

WALL TOWNSHIP  — The Wall Township Committee Wednesday discussed a shared water service agreement, initial budget projections and announced the date for an upcoming public meeting regarding the White Swan Superfund Site.

The committee issued a resolution [Res. 23-032] to execute a shared service agreement with the borough of Spring Lake Heights to license shared water and waste water services for an initial term of three years. The agreement requires Spring Lake Heights to pay Wall Township $25,000 per year with an automatic 4% per annum increase.

Chairman of the Administration, Finance and Personnel subcommittee Timothy Clayton reported that the subcommittee has begun to review the budget for fiscal year 24, with a second budget meeting scheduled for later this week. Mr. Clayton stated that the initial budget review revealed increased costs for pensions, insurance and utilities; however the township is committed to “remaining fiscally responsible.”

Committeeman Daniel Becht commended the Wall Police Department for aiding in the arrest of an Ocean County resident charged with a hate crime at Trinity Episcopal Parish in Asbury Park in January. Mayor Timothy Farrell remarked the incident as “terrible.”

The committee also discussed an impending “Rights-Of-Way” agreement with Comcast Business Communications, LLC, to permit the installation of telecommunications facilities within public rights-of-way, an agreement that according to township administrator Jeff Bertrand, does not provide the township with much leverage.

The committee also announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] will host a public meeting regarding the White Swan Superfund Site on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:00 in the town hall main meeting room. All affected residents will be directly contacted by the EPA.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gilmore dines with Orthodox community leaders as he hashes alternate plan to control Toms River
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
Manchester Council Approves Rent Control Ordinance
Manchester Township, NJ2 days ago
Discovery of chemical drums prompts emergency plan that would evacuate parts of N.J. town
Howell, NJ2 days ago
NJ dermatology practice suddenly closes, leaving patients in the dark
Toms River, NJ14 hours ago
Jackson Republicans claim seat at political table in Ocean County
Jackson, NJ2 days ago
Jersey City Council passes 1st reading of measure to dissolve construction appeals board
Jersey City, NJ3 days ago
New Bocce Court Coming To Toms River Senior Center
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
Evacuation plan put into place after drums of chemicals found in Howell
Howell, NJ2 days ago
Council: Nuisance Properties Will Pay The Price
Lakehurst, NJ3 days ago
N.J. hardware store closes after 120 years in business
Colts Neck, NJ1 day ago
Sires Team Challenges Opponent to Prove Validity of Petition Claims or Donate $5,000 to Charity in West New York Mayoral Race
West New York, NJ3 days ago
Are New Meters Coming to Bayonne Street?
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day parades postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ3 days ago
N.J. university gets surprise $1M gift from grad — 20 years after her death
Wayne, NJ21 hours ago
RED BANK: FIRE DAMAGES APARTMENT
Red Bank, NJ3 days ago
Eat Mor Chikin: Chick-fil-A Comes to Route 18
East Brunswick, NJ3 days ago
Delicious! It’s New Jersey’s Very Best Bakery and One of the Best in America
Englewood, NJ1 day ago
See inside incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey
Bordentown, NJ3 days ago
Rahway PD Announces Road Closure
Rahway, NJ3 days ago
Newark’s “Doitall” Kelly Earns ‘Game-Changer’ Award
Newark, NJ3 days ago
Woodbridge Liquor Store Holdup Man Convicted
Woodbridge Township, NJ3 days ago
East Windsor police: Newark man in possession of illegal handgun
East Windsor, NJ1 day ago
Fire ignites in Sea Bright across from fire department
Sea Bright, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy