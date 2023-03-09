Open in App
Bay Head, NJ
Star News Group

Bay Head School jumps rope for $5,000

By Mackenzie Fitchett,

3 days ago
BAY HEAD — Bay Head School has many events in the works which benefit both the school community as well as the community at large. One upcoming fundraiser will be helping those in need across the globe.

“We have been working with our physical education teacher to participate in the American Heart Association Jump for Heart program,” said Bay Head Superintendent Steven Corso. “This is another way for students to participate in something positive while giving them an opportunity to have fun.”

The Jump Rope for Heart event was created by the American Heart Association for students in elementary and middle school to help raise money and awareness for heart disease. Bay Head School has participated in this fundraiser for six years and is working towards a goal of raising $5,000 this school year. They currently have raised $4,764 and hope to complete their goal by Friday, March 10, when the jump rope event is being held.

The students can join their Bay Head School team on /www2.heart.org/ and send emails to family and friends to ask for donations. The website shows each team member and their fundraising numbers as well as school achievements and statistics. It also shows that over 10 participating students were able to pass a hands-only CPR training.

According to Mr. Corso, several exercise activities will be set up in the gym on March 10 and students will start participating after lunch around 12:45 p.m. Stations will be set up, including the jump rope station, for the students to participate in by grade on a rotating basis.

