Point Pleasant, NJ
Star News Group

Point Pleasant Planning Board OKs addition of dining deck at Shore House

By Tommy Watters,

3 days ago
POINT PLEASANT — The planning board has approved a plan by the Shore House Tavern, 2118 Route 88, to build a deck addition for permanent outdoor dining on Feb 23.

Owner Frank Gullace said COVID-19 was hard on all businesses, yet Shore House was able to adapt to the circumstances and offer outdoor dining. Since then, he said, outdoor dining has become one of the most popular aspects of the restaurant.

Mr. Gullace said construction will start in roughly two months, to allow for all necessary preparation and permits to be acquired. He estimates construction will take roughly 30 to 60 days. The restaurant will remain open during construction.

When finished, the deck will have approximately 2,200 square feet, according to Frank Gullace Sr., Mr. Gullace’s father and previous owner of Shore House Tavern. The deck will be able to seat well over 30 people, he said.

