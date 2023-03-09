NBC Washington

Prosecutors Deny Claim by Alec Baldwin's Lawyers That Authorities Destroyed Gun in ‘Rust' Movie Set Shooting By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC, 3 days ago

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC, 3 days ago

Alec Baldwin's lawyers said that New Mexico authorities destroyed the firearm at the center of the "Rust" movie criminal case. Prosecutors disputed the claim, saying ...