The Abilene Reporter-News

Snyder teen, 18, dies in crash on slick road

By Obituaries,

3 days ago
SNYDER - A Snyder teenager died and another man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on slick roads here late Wednesday evening.

Julian Alexander Garcia, 18, a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, died just over an hour after the crash, pronounced deceased by a local physician

The driver, 27-year-old Adrian Miguel Aguilar, sustained non-incapacitating injuries.

Both men were wearing seat belts, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to a preliminary DPS report, the pickup was northbound on north College Avenue (State Highway 208) when it apparently hydroplaned on the wet road in fog about 11:10 p.m.. It left the west side of the road and struck a pole and metal fence.

Garcia was pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m. Thursday.

