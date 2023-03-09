Kansas City Chiefs receive 3 compensatory picks for 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are going into the 2023 NFL Draft with a few extra picks.

The Chiefs received an extra draft pick in the third, sixth and seventh rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, bringing the team to a dozen selections.

Here is an updated rundown of draft picks for the Chiefs. An asterisk means it’s a compensatory pick.

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 3, Pick 100 (from Ryan Poles to CHI)*

Round 4, Pick 122 (from MIA)

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 6, Pick 197 (from MIA)

Round 6, Pick 217*

Round 6, Pick 219*

Round 7, Pick 227 (from ATL)

Round 7, Pick 250

The Chiefs received the third-round pick because former executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles became the Chicago Bears’ new general manager this past season.

With the Chiefs coming off of their second Super Bowl in four years, many expect the Chiefs to make several moves with their picks.

The NFL Draft is scheduled from April 27–29 in Kansas City.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.