KSN News

Kansas City Chiefs receive 3 compensatory picks for 2023 NFL Draft

By PJ Green,

3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are going into the 2023 NFL Draft with a few extra picks.

The Chiefs received an extra draft pick in the third, sixth and seventh rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, bringing the team to a dozen selections.

Here is an updated rundown of draft picks for the Chiefs. An asterisk means it’s a compensatory pick.

  • Round 1, Pick 31
  • Round 2, Pick 63
  • Round 3, Pick 95
  • Round 3, Pick 100 (from Ryan Poles to CHI)*
  • Round 4, Pick 122 (from MIA)
  • Round 4, Pick 134
  • Round 5, Pick 168
  • Round 6, Pick 197 (from MIA)
  • Round 6, Pick 217*
  • Round 6, Pick 219*
  • Round 7, Pick 227 (from ATL)
  • Round 7, Pick 250
Chiefs

The Chiefs received the third-round pick because former executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles became the Chicago Bears’ new general manager this past season.

With the Chiefs coming off of their second Super Bowl in four years, many expect the Chiefs to make several moves with their picks.

The NFL Draft is scheduled from April 27–29 in Kansas City.

