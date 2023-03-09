Two people from Hays arrested for fatal Fentanyl overdose

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people from Hays were arrested Thursday, March 2, for a fatal Fentanyl overdose.

According to the Hays Police Department, at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. 4th St. for the report of an unresponsive woman.

The HPD says live-saving measures were attempted upon the arrival of first responders, but the woman ultimately died.

An investigation by the HPD revealed that the likely cause of death was that the victim had ingested fentanyl.

The most likely source was a counterfeit Oxycodone tablet, according to the HPD.

On Thursday, March 2, the HPD says officers and the Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of Grant Ave. at an apartment complex.

The HFD says they found pills consistent with those at the scene of the death.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute an opiate and possession with intent to distribute a narcotic drug.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to use an opiate, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession to distribute an opiate.

