Open in App
Dengarden

Woman Builds Custom Shelf Next to Fridge That Has So Much Storage Potential

By Amanda Hoyer,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGp4V_0lDd82la00

Have you ever looked around your home and noticed some areas are underutilized? Maybe it’s just a blank wall in the living room or an empty corner in the kitchen. It can be tempting to just leave those spaces alone, but with a little bit of creativity—and maybe a few supplies from your local hardware store—you can turn that dead space into something useful.

That’s exactly what one Australia woman did: she turned her some dead space beside her kitchen into an additional storage area by building shelves next to it!

@thingsandprojects

Been staring at this blank wall next to the fridge for a very long time until I finally decided what i wanted. This shelf is so versatile, you can use to display plates, herbs, spices, books. I’m in love Let me know if you liked it . #reno #renovation #coastal #decor #diy #diyhomedecor #powertools

♬ original sound - Thingsandprojects

If you're looking for a way to make your kitchen more efficient, this DIY project is an easy and inexpensive way to do it. You can build these shelves yourself in just a few hours, and they'll give you tons of storage space for food items or anything else that needs storing.

They're also super easy to install: all it takes is some wood glue (or screws if your shelves are heavier), some clamps and brackets (both included), plus some time spent sanding down rough edges if there are any visible ones after installation.

Commenters had nothing but positive things to say.

"That’s a great idea and fills in that space," @ Foxy6949 remarked.

"As a carpenter I’d like to say great job and well done," @ Liam Almond complimented.

"Perfect, looks fantastic," @ just Jane said.

We love the little bit of texture with this woodwork , and it fills the dead space so efficiently!

I you're looking for an easy DIY project to make your kitchen more efficient, these custom-made shelves are a great option. They're simple enough that anyone can do them, and they won't take up much of your time either!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy