Woman Builds Custom Shelf Next to Fridge That Has So Much Storage Potential

Have you ever looked around your home and noticed some areas are underutilized? Maybe it’s just a blank wall in the living room or an empty corner in the kitchen. It can be tempting to just leave those spaces alone, but with a little bit of creativity—and maybe a few supplies from your local hardware store—you can turn that dead space into something useful.

That’s exactly what one Australia woman did: she turned her some dead space beside her kitchen into an additional storage area by building shelves next to it!

If you're looking for a way to make your kitchen more efficient, this DIY project is an easy and inexpensive way to do it. You can build these shelves yourself in just a few hours, and they'll give you tons of storage space for food items or anything else that needs storing.

They're also super easy to install: all it takes is some wood glue (or screws if your shelves are heavier), some clamps and brackets (both included), plus some time spent sanding down rough edges if there are any visible ones after installation.

Commenters had nothing but positive things to say.

"That’s a great idea and fills in that space," @ Foxy6949 remarked.

"As a carpenter I’d like to say great job and well done," @ Liam Almond complimented.

"Perfect, looks fantastic," @ just Jane said.

We love the little bit of texture with this woodwork , and it fills the dead space so efficiently!

I you're looking for an easy DIY project to make your kitchen more efficient, these custom-made shelves are a great option. They're simple enough that anyone can do them, and they won't take up much of your time either!

